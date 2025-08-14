Neuberger Berman Group LLC Acquires 41,061 Shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 494,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $25,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 72.4% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ball by 764.9% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Ball by 40.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Stock Up 2.7%

BALL opened at $54.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Ball Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.51 and a twelve month high of $68.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BALL shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ball

Ball Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.