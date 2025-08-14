NFP Retirement Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

NFP Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 743 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,135,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,853 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,851,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,910,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,222 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,382,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,162,000 after purchasing an additional 141,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,013,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,907,000 after purchasing an additional 561,095 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.39. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $44.31 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4438 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

