Holderness Investments Co. Grows Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,416 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,537 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 303,823 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,127,000 after purchasing an additional 48,432 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $772,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,929 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $113.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.84.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $95.82 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $79.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.67.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. ConocoPhillips’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 18th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.88%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Kirk L. Johnson acquired 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.24 per share, for a total transaction of $499,472.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 14,527 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,024.48. This trade represents a 57.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

