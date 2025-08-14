Callan Family Office LLC Has $591,000 Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Callan Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 175.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 463.5% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CTRA opened at $24.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.33. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $29.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CTRA. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on Coterra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.16.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CTRA

About Coterra Energy

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.