Rathbones Group PLC Has $590,000 Holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Rathbones Group PLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in General Dynamics by 213.8% during the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 7,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.44, for a total transaction of $2,142,281.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 769,607 shares in the company, valued at $215,828,587.08. This trade represents a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,110 shares of company stock valued at $89,042,859. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1%

GD opened at $317.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $297.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. General Dynamics Corporation has a twelve month low of $239.20 and a twelve month high of $322.50.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

