Virtu Financial LLC Acquires Shares of 10,715 Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Avista by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Avista by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avista by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,883,000 after purchasing an additional 31,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Avista by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avista by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,283,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,016,000 after acquiring an additional 274,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $38,727.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $435,497.30. This represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of Avista stock opened at $37.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average of $38.75. Avista Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $43.09.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.06 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.29%.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

