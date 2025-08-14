Entropy Technologies LP Acquires 612 Shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN)

Entropy Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the first quarter valued at about $368,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 276,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,157,000 after purchasing an additional 76,608 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,084,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,864,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG raised its holdings in Jackson Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of JXN stock opened at $96.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -1,606.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.18 and a 200-day moving average of $84.84. Jackson Financial Inc. has a one year low of $64.70 and a one year high of $115.22.

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of ($471.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Jackson Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 1.73%. Jackson Financial’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is -5,333.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on Jackson Financial and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

