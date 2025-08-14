Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 41,818 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 38.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,818 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $9,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,961,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,792,559,000 after acquiring an additional 351,780 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,876,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,090,000 after purchasing an additional 401,866 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,036,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $374,920,000 after purchasing an additional 32,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,517,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,857,000 after purchasing an additional 561,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the first quarter valued at $286,130,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.56.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $66.27 on Thursday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.28 and a 12-month high of $69.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.00 and a 200 day moving average of $62.09.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,232. The trade was a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

