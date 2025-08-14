Callan Family Office LLC Trims Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Callan Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 71.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,343 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 12,227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 21,130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 601.8% in the 1st quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 5,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 5.3% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 17.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,615 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $383.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CAO James P. Lang sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.35, for a total value of $301,301.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,081.95. The trade was a 69.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $369.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.99. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $308.84 and a twelve month high of $400.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $92.09 billion, a PE ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 66.91%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.