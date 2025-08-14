Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $9.05 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 212.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 586,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 398,618 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $9,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 68,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $1,264,799.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $616,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,450.58. The trade was a 41.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,000. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Shares of HPE stock opened at $21.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.37.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on HPE. Citigroup assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.87.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

