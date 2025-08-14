Boston Partners Boosts Stock Position in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE)

Boston Partners increased its holdings in OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,401,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,219,062 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $248,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,141,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,673,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,912,000 after purchasing an additional 283,281 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,316,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. now owns 18,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on OGE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays raised OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.80.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.38. OGE Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.86 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $741.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.97 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.4213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $500,125.06. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 43,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,643.92. The trade was a 20.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

