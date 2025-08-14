Boston Partners Sells 732,640 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Boston Partners reduced its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,767,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 732,640 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in H&R Block were worth $206,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,701,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,448,000 after buying an additional 523,353 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,591,000 after purchasing an additional 695,581 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in H&R Block by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,345,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,922,000 after purchasing an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in H&R Block by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,335,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,395,000 after purchasing an additional 30,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,250,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,871,000 after purchasing an additional 120,181 shares during the last quarter. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $49.94 on Thursday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.00 and a 52-week high of $68.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.75.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 134.63%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a positive change from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.76%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

