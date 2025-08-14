Head to Head Survey: PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL)

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) and Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares PRA Group and Oaktree Specialty Lending’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PRA Group 8.10% 6.52% 1.64% Oaktree Specialty Lending 13.84% 10.94% 5.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PRA Group and Oaktree Specialty Lending”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PRA Group $1.11 billion 0.58 $70.60 million $2.33 7.14 Oaktree Specialty Lending $381.67 million 3.16 $57.90 million $0.56 24.46

PRA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Oaktree Specialty Lending. PRA Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oaktree Specialty Lending, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of PRA Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PRA Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Oaktree Specialty Lending shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for PRA Group and Oaktree Specialty Lending, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PRA Group 0 0 3 0 3.00 Oaktree Specialty Lending 0 7 0 0 2.00

PRA Group currently has a consensus target price of $27.50, suggesting a potential upside of 65.36%. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 9.49%. Given PRA Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe PRA Group is more favorable than Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Risk & Volatility

PRA Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oaktree Specialty Lending has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PRA Group beats Oaktree Specialty Lending on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc., a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies. The company also acquires nonperforming loans, including Visa and MasterCard credit card accounts, private label and other credit card accounts, personal loans, automobile loans, and small business loans from banks, credit unions, consumer finance companies, retailers, utilities, automobile finance companies, and other credit originators. In addition, it provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries. The company was formerly known as Portfolio Recovery Associates, Inc. and changed its name to PRA Group, Inc. in October 2014. PRA Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Norfolk, Virginia.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies. It seeks to invest in education services, business services, retail and consumer, healthcare, manufacturing, food and restaurants, construction and engineering. The firm also seeks investment in media, advertising sectors, software, IT services, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, real estate management and development, chemicals, machinery, and internet and direct marketing retail sectors. It invests between $5 million to $75 million principally in the form of one-stop, first lien, and second lien debt investments, which may include an equity co-investment component in companies. The firm invest in companies having enterprise value between $20 million and $150 million and EBITDA between $3 million and $50 million. The fund has a hold size of up to $75 million and may underwrite transactions up to $100 million. It primarily invests in North America. The fund seeks to be a lead investor in its portfolio companies.

