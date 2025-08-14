Financial Survey: XOS (NASDAQ:XOS) versus Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF)

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) and Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

XOS has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fox Factory has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XOS and Fox Factory’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XOS -101.36% -117.14% -45.90% Fox Factory -17.50% 5.03% 2.56%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XOS 0 3 2 1 2.67 Fox Factory 0 4 3 0 2.43

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for XOS and Fox Factory, as reported by MarketBeat.

XOS presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 150.72%. Fox Factory has a consensus price target of $34.8571, suggesting a potential upside of 16.04%. Given XOS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe XOS is more favorable than Fox Factory.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares XOS and Fox Factory”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XOS $55.96 million 0.52 -$50.16 million ($6.17) -0.57 Fox Factory $1.39 billion 0.90 $6.55 million ($6.05) -4.97

Fox Factory has higher revenue and earnings than XOS. Fox Factory is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than XOS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.9% of XOS shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.9% of XOS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Fox Factory shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fox Factory beats XOS on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XOS

(Get Free Report)

Xos, Inc. is an electric mobility company engaged in manufacturing electric trucks. The firm designs and develops fully electric battery mobility systems specifically for commercial fleets. The company was founded by Dakota Semler and Giordano Sordoni on July 29, 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Fox Factory

(Get Free Report)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products. It also provides suspension tuning services, as well as wheels, off-road tires and accessories. In addition, the company offers mountain and gravel bike wheels, and other performance cycling components, including cranks, chainrings, pedals, bars, stems, and seat posts, as well as baseball and softball products comprising metal bats, wood bats, apparel and accessories, batting gloves, fielding gloves, and bags and protective equipment under the Marucci brand. The company serves aftermarket applications products under the BDS Suspension, Zone Offroad, JKS Manufacturing, RT Pro UTV, 4×4 Posi-Lok, Ridetech, Tuscany, Outside Van, SCA, and Custom Wheel House brands; and mountain bikes, e-bikes, and gravel bikes under the FOX, Race Face, Easton Cycling, and Marzocchi brands. Fox Factory Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

