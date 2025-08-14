Boston Partners Cuts Stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Boston Partners cut its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,897,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 73,839 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $193,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,349,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,479,000 after acquiring an additional 278,193 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 11.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 33.8% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 145,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 3.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ELS opened at $60.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.18. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $58.15 and a one year high of $76.60. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%. The company had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.74%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial set a $68.00 target price on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $67.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equity Lifestyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

