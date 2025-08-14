Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 714.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Henry Schein by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Henry Schein by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $82.49.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). Henry Schein had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $80.00) on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on Henry Schein from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

