Meridian Wealth Management LLC Acquires 377 Shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 73.5% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $143.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “negative” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Nucor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.13.

Nucor Stock Performance

NYSE NUE opened at $145.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nucor Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.59 and a 12-month high of $170.52. The firm has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.74.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.06. Nucor had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.37, for a total transaction of $1,303,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 94,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,265,209.60. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 7,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $906,342.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 99,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,707,592.73. This trade represents a 6.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,109 shares of company stock worth $3,360,094 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Further Reading

