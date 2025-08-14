Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Sells 4,681 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd cut its position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Carvana were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Carvana by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,534,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,476 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Carvana by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,168,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,932,000 after acquiring an additional 129,246 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,214,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,017,000 after acquiring an additional 278,760 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Carvana by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,018,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,086,000 after acquiring an additional 481,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palestra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 807,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,115,000 after acquiring an additional 108,203 shares in the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carvana news, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,484,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 546,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,417,946.80. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.68, for a total value of $17,234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,620,292 shares in the company, valued at $11,932,922,246.56. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,881,302 shares of company stock worth $1,001,283,751 in the last 90 days. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Carvana from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Carvana from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Carvana in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $329.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised Carvana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.47.

Carvana Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of CVNA stock opened at $350.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.57. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $124.39 and a twelve month high of $413.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.03.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Carvana had a return on equity of 40.57% and a net margin of 3.46%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

