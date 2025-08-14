Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,200 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 8,574 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 54.8% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 438 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 99.6% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 469 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $49,000. LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 624 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.89.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 4.8%

AKAM opened at $75.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.51 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.09.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 10.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Kim Salem-Jackson sold 13,157 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.33, for a total value of $1,004,273.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,079.75. The trade was a 23.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 5,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $388,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 32,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,811.26. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

