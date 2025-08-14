Callan Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Callan Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $187.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.70. The stock has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $150.35 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

