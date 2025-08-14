HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 503,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,826 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Church & Dwight worth $55,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHD. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% during the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 42.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney acquired 5,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.38 per share, with a total value of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,274.42. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlen Hooker sold 6,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $627,154.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 262 shares in the company, valued at $25,754.60. This trade represents a 96.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 and have sold 35,915 shares valued at $3,545,300. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Cowen cut Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Redburn Partners set a $83.00 price objective on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 1.4%

CHD opened at $93.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.50 and a 52 week high of $116.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.97.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.66%.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

