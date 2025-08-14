Callan Family Office LLC Sells 944 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD)

Callan Family Office LLC cut its stake in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $317.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.45. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $322.50.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on GD. Barclays upped their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on General Dynamics from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.78.

Check Out Our Latest Report on General Dynamics

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In other news, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 45,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,244,518.40. The trade was a 42.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 43,860 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.28, for a total value of $13,696,600.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452,165. This represents a 52.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 302,110 shares of company stock worth $89,042,859. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.