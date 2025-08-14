NFP Retirement Inc. Grows Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

NFP Retirement Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,067,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,459,000 after purchasing an additional 66,672 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,159,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,474,000 after buying an additional 377,406 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,851,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,447,000 after buying an additional 324,852 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 29.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,140,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,562,000 after buying an additional 259,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 987,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,046,000 after buying an additional 588,453 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.43.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.