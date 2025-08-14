Varenne Capital Partners Lowers Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Varenne Capital Partners trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,897 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 17,244 shares during the period. Netflix makes up approximately 8.3% of Varenne Capital Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Varenne Capital Partners’ holdings in Netflix were worth $23,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 4.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 504,612 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $470,566,000 after acquiring an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.4% during the first quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Netflix by 75.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,411 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,935 shares during the period. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 110,300.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,425.00 price objective (up from $1,200.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,440.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,070.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,297.66.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. The trade was a 11.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,158.67, for a total transaction of $491,276.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,625,558.70. The trade was a 1.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,307 shares of company stock worth $179,443,809. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Netflix Stock Down 1.7%

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,204.44 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,231.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,098.52. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $648.70 and a 52-week high of $1,341.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $511.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.59.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.88 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

