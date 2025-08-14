NFP Retirement Inc. Decreases Position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

NFP Retirement Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 41.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the quarter. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 186.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

GSY stock opened at $50.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.14. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.37.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

