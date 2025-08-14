NFP Retirement Inc. Buys 10,000 Shares of enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU)

NFP Retirement Inc. increased its stake in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NFP Retirement Inc.’s holdings in enCore Energy were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of enCore Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,873,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,210,000 after purchasing an additional 145,459 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in enCore Energy by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 28,392 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in enCore Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. boosted its stake in enCore Energy by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,297,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after buying an additional 702,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in enCore Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EU. B. Riley began coverage on enCore Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on enCore Energy from $2.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of EU opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $523.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.85. enCore Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.17.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter. enCore Energy had a negative net margin of 143.28% and a negative return on equity of 19.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that enCore Energy Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

