Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. trimmed its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,171 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 951.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 389 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TGT opened at $105.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.22. Target Corporation has a 1 year low of $87.35 and a 1 year high of $167.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s payout ratio is 50.11%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial set a $107.00 target price on Target and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Target from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Target from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.81.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

