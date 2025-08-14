Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd Makes New $140,000 Investment in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $185.87 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.65 and a 200 day moving average of $164.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.87. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.05 and a 12 month high of $186.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.22. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penske Automotive Group declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.07%.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 77,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $12,483,099.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 140,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,598,577.54. The trade was a 35.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane M. Spradlin sold 3,158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.10, for a total transaction of $527,701.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,040,999.20. This represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,044 shares of company stock valued at $13,257,948 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Penske Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Penske Automotive Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

