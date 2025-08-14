Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Ted Buchan & Co

Ted Buchan & Co lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,997 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 1st quarter worth about $667,392,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 324.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,280,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $504,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,326 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 623.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,870,891 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,091 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,950,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $420,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,294 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,648,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Shopify from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Shopify from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Shopify from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, ATB Capital cut Shopify to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.51.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $150.09 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.86 and a 1-year high of $156.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.72 billion, a PE ratio of 96.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.63.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

