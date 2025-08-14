Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ted Buchan & Co

Ted Buchan & Co lowered its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF comprises 4.4% of Ted Buchan & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ted Buchan & Co’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $9,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brentview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of COWZ opened at $56.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.81. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $46.64 and a 12-month high of $61.92.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

