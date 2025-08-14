Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 16,300 Shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lowered its stake in United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 851,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,300 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.26% of United Dominion Realty Trust worth $38,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $431,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in United Dominion Realty Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

United Dominion Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of UDR opened at $38.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a PE ratio of 101.34, a PEG ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average is $41.65. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

United Dominion Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 452.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on UDR. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a $44.50 price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

United Dominion Realty Trust Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

