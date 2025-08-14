American Money Management LLC Sells 128 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

American Money Management LLC lessened its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 1.6% of American Money Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. American Money Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter worth $30,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

AbbVie stock opened at $201.36 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.81 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The stock has a market cap of $355.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.50.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 312.38%.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total transaction of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. The trade was a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABBV. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on AbbVie from $227.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.95.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

