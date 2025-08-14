Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 41,328 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 739,866 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 41,328 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Textron worth $53,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXT. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Textron Stock Performance

Textron stock opened at $81.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.72. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Textron Announces Dividend

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 1.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (down previously from $95.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Textron from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Insider Transactions at Textron

In other news, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 28,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $2,265,457.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,986,216.88. This trade represents a 43.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

