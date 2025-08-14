E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,787 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,931,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $470.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $424.10 and its 200-day moving average is $427.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $388.90 and a 12-month high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,618.72. This trade represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.67.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

