Heck Capital Advisors LLC Invests $217,000 in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (NASDAQ:PCMM – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCMM. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,085,000. Carrera Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,622,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Finally, Fortress Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $855,000.

PCMM stock opened at $50.63 on Thursday. BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF has a one year low of $48.38 and a one year high of $52.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.4%. This is a boost from BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

The BondBloxx Private Credit CLO ETF (PCMM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks capital preservation and current income. The fund invests in a pool of loans to private, middle market companies PCMM was launched on Dec 2, 2024 and is issued by BondBloxx.

