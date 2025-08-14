Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Has $44,000 Stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 377.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALF. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,202,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,933,000 after acquiring an additional 306,843 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,123,000 after purchasing an additional 134,545 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,072,000. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF by 675.4% during the fourth quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 121,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 105,834 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,645,000.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Price Performance

BATS CALF opened at $42.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $39.11. Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF has a one year low of $31.50 and a one year high of $49.59.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

