Financial Review: AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) and Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR)

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT – Get Free Report) and Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.0% of AstroNova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of AstroNova shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 79.8% of Distribution Solutions Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get AstroNova alerts:

Profitability

This table compares AstroNova and Distribution Solutions Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AstroNova -10.28% 2.21% 1.18% Distribution Solutions Group 0.22% 10.51% 3.90%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

AstroNova has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Distribution Solutions Group has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for AstroNova and Distribution Solutions Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AstroNova 0 0 0 0 0.00 Distribution Solutions Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Distribution Solutions Group has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.54%. Given Distribution Solutions Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Distribution Solutions Group is more favorable than AstroNova.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AstroNova and Distribution Solutions Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AstroNova $151.28 million 0.58 -$14.49 million ($2.13) -5.38 Distribution Solutions Group $1.80 billion 0.85 -$7.33 million $0.09 368.67

Distribution Solutions Group has higher revenue and earnings than AstroNova. AstroNova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Distribution Solutions Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Distribution Solutions Group beats AstroNova on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AstroNova

(Get Free Report)

AstroNova, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M). The PI segment offers tabletop and production-ready digital color label printers, and OEM printing systems under the QuickLabel brand; digital color label mini-presses and inline printing systems under the TrojanLabel brand; and label materials, tags material, inks, toners, and thermal transfer ribbions under the GetLabels brand. This segment also develops and licenses various specialized software programs to design and manage labels and print images; and provides training and support. This segment serves chemicals, cosmetics, food and beverage, medical products, nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, and other industries; and brand owners, label converters, commercial printers, and packaging manufacturers. The T&M segment offers airborne printing solutions, such as ToughWriter used to print hard copies of navigation maps, arrival and departure information, flight itineraries, weather maps, performance data, passenger data, and various air traffic control data; ToughSwitch, an ethernet switches used to connect multiple computers or Ethernet devices; TMX data acquisition systems; Daxus DXS-100 distributed data acquisition platform; SmartCorder DDX100 portable data acquisition systems for facility and field testing; and Everest EV-5000, a digital strip chart recording system used primarily in aerospace and defense. This segment serves aerospace and aerospace and defense, automotive, commercial airline, energy, manufacturing, and transportation industries. The company was formerly known as Astro-Med, Inc. and changed its name to AstroNova, Inc. in May 2016. AstroNova, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

About Distribution Solutions Group

(Get Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc., a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market. The TestEquity segment distributes test and measurement equipment and solutions, industrial and electronic production supplies, and vendor managed inventory programs, as well as converting, fabrication, and adhesive solutions under the TestEquity, Hisco, TEquipment, Techni-Tool, Jensen Tools, and Instrumex brands. The Gexpro Services segment provides supply chain management solutions that offer VMI, kitting, global logistics management, manufacturing localization and import expertise, value engineering, and quality assurance. The company was formerly known as Lawson Products, Inc. and has changed to Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. 2022 Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1952 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.