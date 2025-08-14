Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT) vs. Cannlabs (OTCMKTS:CANL) Head to Head Analysis

Performant Healthcare (NASDAQ:PHLT – Get Free Report) and Cannlabs (OTCMKTS:CANL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Performant Healthcare has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cannlabs has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Performant Healthcare and Cannlabs, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performant Healthcare 0 4 1 0 2.20 Cannlabs 0 0 0 0 0.00

Earnings & Valuation

Performant Healthcare currently has a consensus target price of $7.8750, suggesting a potential upside of 3.48%. Given Performant Healthcare’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Performant Healthcare is more favorable than Cannlabs.

This table compares Performant Healthcare and Cannlabs”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performant Healthcare $122.98 million 4.89 -$9.90 million ($0.08) -95.13 Cannlabs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cannlabs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Performant Healthcare.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.2% of Performant Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Performant Healthcare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Performant Healthcare and Cannlabs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performant Healthcare -0.64% -0.04% -0.03% Cannlabs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Performant Healthcare beats Cannlabs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performant Healthcare

Performant Healthcare, Inc. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

About Cannlabs

CannLabs, Inc. provides cannabis testing laboratory services in the United States. Its testing services include potency testing, residual solvent analysis, microbiological testing, pesticide testing, heavy metals testing, nutrient analysis, terpenes analysis, shelf-life/stability studies, gene expression testing, and genotyping/phenotyping testing. The company also offers data/analytics and consulting, as well as education services. CannLabs, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

