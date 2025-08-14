Insider Buying: Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Director Acquires 1,156,640 Shares of Stock

Bausch Health Cos Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Free Report) Director John Paulson purchased 1,156,640 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.88 per share, for a total transaction of $7,957,683.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 35,948,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,324,592.96. This represents a 3.32% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Paulson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 13th, John Paulson purchased 86,409 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $610,047.54.

On Monday, August 11th, John Paulson purchased 2,000,000 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,700,000.00.

On Friday, June 13th, John Paulson acquired 3,564,059 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,170,510.46.

On Thursday, June 12th, John Paulson acquired 1,005,376 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $5,499,406.72.

On Wednesday, June 11th, John Paulson acquired 1,029,098 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.24 per share, for a total transaction of $5,392,473.52.

On Tuesday, June 10th, John Paulson acquired 754,134 shares of Bausch Health Cos stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,808,376.70.

BHC stock opened at $7.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.90. Bausch Health Cos Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 0.41.

Bausch Health Cos ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). Bausch Health Cos had a negative return on equity of 852.36% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bausch Health Cos Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Cos from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bausch Health Cos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Cos by 1,246.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 688.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 265,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 231,781 shares during the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Cos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $468,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Cos by 156.7% during the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,718,000 after buying an additional 3,235,100 shares during the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

