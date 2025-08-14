AUSD Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $57.17 Million (AUSD)

AUSD (AUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. In the last seven days, AUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AUSD token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000825 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AUSD has a total market capitalization of $57.17 million and approximately $19.38 million worth of AUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $121,600.20 or 1.00385023 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121,377.75 or 1.00201384 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $420.11 or 0.00346817 BTC.

AUSD Token Profile

AUSD’s genesis date was July 7th, 2024. AUSD’s total supply is 128,905,817 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,212,878 tokens. AUSD’s official Twitter account is @withausd. The official website for AUSD is www.agora.finance.

AUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AUSD (AUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. AUSD has a current supply of 128,905,817. The last known price of AUSD is 0.99939077 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $19,585,922.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.agora.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.