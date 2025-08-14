Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 2,248 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 295,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,343,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $1,127,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.28.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of SLB stock opened at $33.54 on Thursday. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.16. The stock has a market cap of $45.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This trade represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

