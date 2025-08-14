Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG)

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report) by 194.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZAUG. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August during the first quarter worth about $1,426,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August during the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. Brown Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August during the fourth quarter worth about $288,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August during the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr August alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of ZAUG stock opened at $26.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.19. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $25.98.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr August (ZAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr August (BATS:ZAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.