Dagco Inc. Buys Shares of 665 Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 187.7% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter worth about $220,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NJAN opened at $52.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $313.40 million, a PE ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.62. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a fifty-two week low of $42.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.52.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

