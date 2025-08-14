Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Acquired by Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JMBS. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.08 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $47.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64.

About Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (JMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund of mortgage-backed securities. The fund seeks a high level of total return. JMBS was launched on Sep 12, 2018 and is managed by Janus Henderson.

