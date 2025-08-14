LGT Group Foundation Purchases Shares of 21,170 American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY)

LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,170 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in American Noble Gas by 6.4% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,010,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,434,000 after purchasing an additional 61,100 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Noble Gas by 31.0% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 719,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after acquiring an additional 170,074 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Noble Gas by 21.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 86,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in American Noble Gas during the first quarter worth $863,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of American Noble Gas by 1,102.6% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 178,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 163,288 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Noble Gas alerts:

American Noble Gas Price Performance

NYSE:INFY opened at $16.39 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.56. American Noble Gas Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.82 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

INFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 21st. Investec raised American Noble Gas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Noble Gas

American Noble Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Noble Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Noble Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.