Nuveen LLC Takes Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 730,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,881,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in PPG Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 966.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 95.8% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $112.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.24 and a 12 month high of $137.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. PPG Industries’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.82.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

