Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $707.29 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $710.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $666.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $607.26. The firm has a market cap of $100.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

