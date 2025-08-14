Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 143 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 500.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Autodesk from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.61.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $287.01 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.46, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $232.67 and a one year high of $326.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.18.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 3,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,024,065.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,123,600. This trade represents a 14.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock worth $2,909,885. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.