Heck Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. VanWeelden Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the first quarter worth about $16,317,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the first quarter worth about $16,094,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the first quarter worth about $4,302,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the fourth quarter worth about $2,570,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December during the fourth quarter worth about $1,356,000.

Get Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr December alerts:

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of ZDEK stock opened at $24.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.54 and its 200-day moving average is $24.12.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December Profile

The Innovator 1 Yr December (ZDEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a one-year outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure ZDEK was launched on Nov 29, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZDEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 1 Yr December (BATS:ZDEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF - 1 Yr December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.