Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Holdings Raised by Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC

Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $81,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 82,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,808,000 after buying an additional 27,581 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $6,406,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total transaction of $213,643.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,077.23. This represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total value of $165,954.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,398.90. This represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,214 shares of company stock valued at $579,206 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $261.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $280.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $217.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.44.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $196.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $56.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.02. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $163.33 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.82%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

